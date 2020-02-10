Good nutrition crucial for healthy pets

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A healthy diet is important for everyone, even your pets! We love them like family, so it’s important we know what we are feeding them.

Similarly to humans, animals can also benefit from specialized diets. And also similar to humans, these special requirements depend on what sort of ailments of issues an animal is dealing with.

Like for example, arthritis is a 13-year-old boxer, named Eggs. Eggs’ human, Tiffany Steele, did some research when her beloved pup began to have problems getting up and down the stairs.

“I have a specialty joint diet just for her, I have special joint pills just for her. Anything that I can do to keep her up and running again is what is needed to be done,” said Tiffany Steele.

“There have been studies done with specific foods for specific diseases, from heart disease to renal issues, to severe allergies,” explained Dr. Laura Slack, with Animal Care Associates in Charleston. “The studies, show a delay in the onset and lessen the clinical signs of those particular diseases.”

According to the American Pet Product Association, in 2019 an estimated $31 billion dollars was spent on pet food alone. But with so many options and choices, how can a person ensure that they are choosing the best option for their four-legged friend?

“Do your research and talk to your vet,” said Dr. Slack. “There are products for everything, but it all comes down to balance and really taking into consideration what is best for your animal.”

Dr. Slack added that price doesn’t always correlate with better quality products.

“Just because you feel like you aren’t spending a fortune doesn’t mean anything,” added Slack.

“Giving them a balanced dog food, watching their weight, making sure they are getting exercise and attention… those are things that show that you love them, not necessarily the monetary amount that you are spending on the food.”

Pet food is regulated at both the state and federal level and a list of ingredients is always required on every type of pet food. Many states base their regulations on the Association of American Feed Control Officials or AAFCO. AAFCO regulations include label requirements for complete and balanced products.

In addition to picking the right kind of pet food, Dr. Slack says its also important to limit how much food your animal is getting. She also stressed that there are many types of “people food” that can be harmful, and even deadly, for your pets.

Here is a list of human food that can be toxic to animals:

Alcohol

Chocolate

Garlic and onion: can cause gastrointestinal irritation, especially in cats.

Milk and dairy products: animals often has issues breaking down the lactose in milk.

Xylitol: products used in artificial sweetener, often found in candy, gum and toothpaste. However, lately, it has been found in some types of peanut butter.

Macadamia nuts: can cause weakness, depression, and vomiting, especially in dogs.

Grapes and raisins: can cause kidney failure.

