Gov. Jim Justice receives Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The first batches of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in the Mountain State on Monday. Governor Jim Justice was one of the nation’s first elected officials to receive the vaccine.

” A historic day in our country. An accomplishment To be able to get out a vaccine, and to be able to get it out this quickly.” Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia

Pfizer’s vaccine received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA Friday evening. Once that was secured, vaccines began being shipped to states on Sunday morning; and today it was the Mountain State’s turn.

Today’s vaccine deliveries in West Virginia included the expected total of over 10,000 doses at the two hub locations in Kanawha and Monongalia counties.

“The Morgantown site has distributions to 19 hospitals. Ten of those received their distribution already. The Charleston site, 19 hospitals, 17 have already received their distribution and as the governor pointed out, some have already started the process such as Thomas Health with the great work that they did today.” Major General James Hoyer, West Virginia National Guard

Then the Governor and his pandemic leadership team received their vaccine. Justice saying, “It’s safe as it can be, I promise that if I can make it through it, you can too,” as the vaccine was being administered into his arm.

Covid-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh assured the safety of the vaccine during today as well, saying, “Everyone should feel comfortable taking the vaccine, it doesn’t cause sterility, it cannot cause you to get covid. No possible way. 95 percent of people who get this vaccine are protected from covid.”

He also urges West Virginians, when its your time to get vaccinated, to do so.

“We’re demonstrating our confidence in the vaccine.. Buts its really, really, really important that when it’s your turn, please take the vaccine, it will make a difference, it will safe lives.” Dr. Clay Marsh

Phase 1 of vaccine distribution includes those at the highest risk of serious complications from COVID-19, as well as individuals who are essential front-line workers fighting this pandemic.

