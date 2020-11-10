Healthy U: Asthma triggers in the winter

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As fall transitions into winter, Dr. Nasim Sheikh at the Family Allergy and Asthma Clinic in Charleston says he’s seeing everyone from babies to seniors come into his office.

Sheikh specializes in helping people deal with asthma, a condition where irritants cause the muscles around your airway to become inflamed, tighten up, and make it difficult to breathe.

Some of the most common problems during winter come from our indoor lifestyle – tobacco smoke, dust mites, pests, pets, mold — even cleaning and disinfection can all trigger an asthma attack.

Now, in 2020, Dr. Sheikh says there are multiple issues we are facing compared to other years.

One of those issues is COVID-19.

But fall allergens and cold weather also exacerbate bronchial asthma.

“There is a lot of greenery over here and so we are exposed to more allergens as compared to other places,” says Sheikh.

“There is a lot of greenery over here and so we are exposed to more allergens as compared to other places” Nasim Sheikh M.D.

Ragweed is one of the most common triggers in West Virginia, it causes a runny nose, itchy eyes and worsens bronchial asthma.

And then there’s winter.

“Cold temperatures in itself predispose people to more viral infections and that indirectly causes problems with breathing,” he said.

Topical medications, immunotherapy, and antibodies are all used as treatments, but dr. Sheikh says wearing a mask this winter will also help.

“If people are observing that, like wearing masks all of the time when exposed to the public, it would really help us significantly with the prevention of the worsening of bronchial asthma.”

Follow Larisa Casillas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.