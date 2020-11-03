Healthy U: Is it the flu, a cold, or Coronavirus?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Last year, 70,000 Americans died of influenza, and with COVID-19 and the simple “cold” also lurking as we head into flu season, this is how they’re different and how to decipher each one.

Doctors say they’re all upper respiratory illnesses but the way they affect the body is different.

“The cold is a lighter and typically milder illness and almost all cold symptoms exist here,” said Dr. Zach Wiley of CAMC, motioning to his upper chest and head.

That means, cough, runny nose, and sneezing.

As for the flu, Dr. Wiley says it’s more systemic and can be life-threatening.

The symptoms include fever, and “muscle aches, that’s a big one,” said Dr. Wiley.

“Usually if you get the flu, your whole body is sore – you also get a lot of symptoms in your GI tract; nausea, vomiting, diarrhea.”

He cautions, don’t expect a lighter cold and flu season this year just because COVID-19 measures like social distancing, hand sanitizers, and face coverings are in place.

“Masks are imperfect, as we have seen, not only are they not a 100 percent perfect way of preventing any respiratory disease, but like anything else, they’re prone to operator error,” he said.

Nowadays, patients can be tested for both the flu and COVID-19 with a single swab, but Dr. Wiley says even if the flu vaccine is just one percent effective, he’d still recommend his patients get one.

“The flu is still a dangerous virus, causes tens of thousands of deaths each year and hundreds of hospitalizations,” he said.

But even more serious and infectious than the flu, says Dr. Wiley, is the coronavirus.

So, remember – keep masking up this winter.

