Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center hosts flu shot drive-thru event

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center is hosting a flu shot drive-thru this week in Huntington, West Virginia.

The drive-thru event will be on the lower road in Lot 10 A, also known as Courage Drive from Monday, Sept. 14 to Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m and this Saturday from 11 a.m to 3 p.m.

Hospital officials says Veterans who want to receive a flu shot need to present a valid government issued identification such as their Veterans Health ID Card, Department of Defense ID card, state issued driver’s license or ID card. No appointment or referral is needed.

Along with having driv-thru flu shots from Monday, Sept. 14 to Friday, Sept. 18, there will be future drive-thru events on Oct. 17 and Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Additionally, veterans can get flu shots at any VA facility, in-network retail pharmacy or urgent care location near them by using this link.

