CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Highland Hospital announced two academic partnerships with Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

The first partnership is a clinical training agreement that allows fourth-year Marshall medical students to complete at least one elective psychiatry rotation a Highland’s mental health facility in Charleston. Throughout the rotation, students will give supervised care for two to four weeks to psychiatric patients admitted to the facility.

Marshall physician students may also choose to complete a clinical rotation at Highland. One four-week psychiatry rotation is a requirement of Marshall’s physician program.

The agreements allow Marshall psychiatry and physician students to gain experience and prepare for future studies or careers, said Bobby L. Miller, M.D., vice dean for medical education at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

Hussein El-Khatib, M.D., D.F.A.P.A., chief medical officer at Highland Hospital, said the organization is excited to enter the academic agreements with Marshall during a time when behavioral health facilities need extra help.