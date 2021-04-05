HIV outbreak prompts Kanawha County to request CDC inquiry

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha County Commission, Kanawha County has had the “most concerning” HIV outbreak in the country, so the Commission submitted letters to both West Virginia senators asking them to open a congressional inquiry with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to investigate the matter.

Commission President Carper said, “This is an important public health issue and is deserving of our full understanding.”

Commissioner Salango stated, “We are grateful that Senator Manchin and Senator Capito provided $2.3 million to the State of West Virginia for HIV prevention and medical treatment. They are taking this important health issue very seriously. I look forward to working with them to help the citizens of Kanawha County who need these resources the most.”

Commissioner Lance Wheeler added, “I am alarmed by these recent statements regarding a potential HIV outbreak in Kanawha County. This Commission has an obligation to request and review CDC reports that raises concerns with the public health of our citizens.”

Here is the letter sent to Senator Capito, which is pretty much identical to the letter to Senator Manchin: