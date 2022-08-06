CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — Clarksburg’s Water Board invited 13 News’ sister station, 12 News, to a demonstration on how to clean the aerator in a sink so that we could pass it on to our viewers.

Particles and sediment linger on the screen in faucets, and this can decrease the quality of the water. First, let’s talk about why officials from the water board said this is an important step to take.

Some people don’t know that sediment and particles can get into treated water as it travels from the water treatment plant through the distribution system on its way to homes. The screen built into faucets does its job and catches those particles.

Clarksburg Water Board Plant Superintendent Bob Davis said the first step is to remove the end of the faucet. It’s important to note that some might need to be unscrewed with a tool.

“It’s not difficult, like I said, you’ve just got to unscrew the aerator off of the spigot, and all you do is you can just pop the screen up out, and then you can clean it,” Davis said. “If you can’t get all the particles out by just running water back through it, then you just take a toothbrush and some vinegar and just clean it, or you can drop it in the vinegar and let it sit for 5 minutes, and then just put it back on, so it’s not difficult at all.”

Davis recommends that the aerator in a sink be cleaned out at least once a month.

“We’ve had instances where we’ve actually went out, and somebody has tested for lead, and it’s been high. We go out to run sequential sequencing, which is a series of tests, and we’ll take the aerator off, and it’s jam-packed full of stuff. We run our samples, we get lower values than what it really was because of the build-up in the screen,” Davis said.

Once the faucet is put back together, turn the water on and check that it flows normally without any leaks.