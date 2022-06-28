CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Tuesday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) announced they will begin billing for certain COVID-19 tests due to “exhaustion of federal funding.”

Starting July 1, KCHD will bill patients’ insurance for COVID-19 PCR testing. Patients will still be able to request a free, at-home COVID-19 testing kit.

Appointments for PCR testing are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walk-ins are still an option during those hours for people who want the home testing kit.

“Many testing locations throughout the state transitioned to billing private insurance a month

ago,” said Dr. Steven Eshenaur, KCHD Health Officer and Executive Director. “While we were

very fortunate—working with local and state partners—to be able to extend free COVID-19 PCR

testing a few more weeks, we realized it just is not sustainable without additional funding at the

Federal level.”

For more information on testing, vaccines, and all other public health services, visit the KCHD’s website or call (304) 348-8080.