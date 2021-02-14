Keeping your pet safe on Valentine’s Day

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) – When celebrating Valentine’s Day, be sure to keep an eye on pets. Many of V-Day’s key components, like chocolate and flowers, can be harmful or toxic to animals.

Cheat Lake Animal Hospital has seen plenty of pet-related Valentine’s Day emergencies.

Flowers, such as lilies, can be very toxic if eaten by an animal. Owners must make sure that those flowers are out of reach so a cat or dog can’t get to them.

The same can be said with candy, specifically chocolate. Chocolate is a huge part of Valentine’s Day but can be very toxic for especially smaller animals, who do not need to digest much before it can become harmful.

Some tips to tell if your pet has consumed chocolate and could be in trouble include:

Gastrointestinal unrest

Pet becomes tired and then hyper

The Cheat Lake Animal Hospital has seen its fair share of Valentine’s Day-related animal emergencies. There are a number of ways it can help pets in house, and suggests that if a pet consumes any candy or flowers, it should be taken to the hospital immediately.