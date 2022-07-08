BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — During the Wednesday shooting incident in Raleigh County, residents posted videos on social media showing the standoff between the suspect and officers.

If you are wondering why you might feel off after watching the video, you might be suffering from secondary trauma. Secondary trauma is emotional duress when an individual hears about firsthand trauma experiences from someone else.

Leslie Konhaeuser, a licensed certified social worker said when people look at pictures or videos repeatedly, it can spark a fight or flight response in their brain.

“The other insidious thing about social media is that it aids our trauma response,” Konhaeuser said. “So, if we’re disassociating, that’s one of the ways we respond to trauma is our brain kind of goes, ‘Yep, we’re going to check out now. I can’t handle this.'”

Konhaeuser said if these feelings continue past a month, you may need to seek mental health help.