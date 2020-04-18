Louisiana man gets “parade send-off” from hospital after Covid-19 recovery

BATON ROUGE, LA (NBC 33) (Fox 44) – A Louisiana man from Houma, Louisiana was welcomed by music, balloons, his family & wife, his doctors/nurses as he was leaving a hospital.

Troy Barrios, who has been recovering in Terrebonne General Medical Center, fighting for his life since March, won the fight, beating Covid-19. His wife Sabrina Barrios, his biggest cheerleader, posted daily updates on his progress, even doing Facebook lives outside of the hospital.

With the hashtag #TroyStrong on every post she made, Sabrina Barrios has her husband by her side again.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories