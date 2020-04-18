BATON ROUGE, LA (NBC 33) (Fox 44) – A Louisiana man from Houma, Louisiana was welcomed by music, balloons, his family & wife, his doctors/nurses as he was leaving a hospital.
Troy Barrios, who has been recovering in Terrebonne General Medical Center, fighting for his life since March, won the fight, beating Covid-19. His wife Sabrina Barrios, his biggest cheerleader, posted daily updates on his progress, even doing Facebook lives outside of the hospital.
With the hashtag #TroyStrong on every post she made, Sabrina Barrios has her husband by her side again.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- California boy creates ‘Quarantine Cookbook’
- Louisiana man gets “parade send-off” from hospital after Covid-19 recovery
- ‘See You on the Other Side’: Yooper musician writes song inspired by pandemic
- New Jersey Beach trash finds: Full pickle jar, vape pods, cremation bag
- Florida judge: Get out of bed, get dressed for Zoom hearings
- M&J’s Taste of Home Catering provides meals to essential workers amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Savannah woman with hair loss writes children’s book to inspire others
- Greenup County confirmed COVID-19 cases stays at 10
- 2 more COVID-19 related deaths in Mountain State
- WATCH LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear to give update on COVID-19 in Kentucky at 5 p.m.