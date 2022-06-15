CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Spending long hours in the heat can be dangerous to your health.

That’s especially true if you aren’t conditioned or if you have underlying health issues. It can quickly turn into a medical emergency if you don’t listen to your body and take precautions.

On Wednesday, a supervisor at Kanawha County’s Metro 911 said there have been less than five heat-related calls over the last two days.

In hot humid weather, a person can end up in distress quickly.

C.W. Sigman, the Kanawha County Emergency Management Director, said people have to know their limits and prepare.

“Stay hydrated, not beer, not soda, not real sugary drinks and drink water with some electrolytes and eat a balanced meal,” he said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, even though heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable, more than 600 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year.

“When you start having symptoms, it is time to start taking some extra precautions,” Sigman said. “It can lead to heat stroke, and heat stroke can be a life-threatening emergency.”

Sigman said so far this week, there have not been any heat-related deaths in Kanawha County.