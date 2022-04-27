SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) — Rehabilitative healthcare provider ClearSky Health announced plans to build a 30-bed medical rehabilitation hospital in South Point, Ohio.

ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of South Point will annually provide rehabilitative care to about 650 patients living with disabilities from strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis or other complex conditions.

ClearSky Health CEO Darby Brockette said the organization selected the South Point location to also serve patients in the Ashland, Kentucky, and Huntington, West Virginia areas.

“The location is accessible and convenient to the tri-state area,” Brockette said. “It allows us to treat patients referred from acute care facilities in Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia, fulfilling an unmet need for a higher level of rehabilitative care.”

As a medical rehabilitation hospital, ClearSky South Point will:

Use an interdisciplinary team approach to care with: Specialized doctors; Nurses; Physical, occupational and speech therapists; Case managers; Dieticians; and Healthcare professionals;

Provide rehabilitative nursing 24 hours, 7 days a week; and

Offer 15-hour minimum therapy sessions per week.

Provide over 100 healthcare-related jobs;

The 40,000-square-foot facility will have private rooms, daily activities, a specialized rehabilitative gym and dining room with a chef and food service staff.

ClearSky South Point will also ensure recovery success by providing continued involvement to patients after they leave the hospital.

“We’ll go above and beyond normal service expectations to provide patients with optimum outcomes for their recoveries,” Brockette said. “ … The depth and knowledge of the program will provide patients with the highest standards of care, while maintaining the flexibility to adapt to new research and evidence as it occurs.”

Groundbreaking for the hospital will be later this year, with an opening scheduled for Fall 2023.