CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) COVID-19 Surge Testing and Vaccination Team will host two free testing and vaccine clinics in Kanawha County on Wednesday, March 30.

March 30 COVID-19 clinics:

City/Town Location Time Charleston, WV Risen City Church (1410 4th Ave) 2:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dunbar, WV Dutch Hollow Apartments (Dutch Hollow Road) 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Testing locations and times for PAAC’s free COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinics on March 30. Information courtesy of PAAC.

Free COVID-19 tests, vaccinations and boosters will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available for ages 5 and up. Children under 18 seeking vaccination must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

A valid photo ID must be presented. No insurance is required. Test results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours.

For more information, email PAAC’s COVID-19 Surge Testing and Vaccination Team or call (304) 610-6820.