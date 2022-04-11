KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing and Vaccination Team will hold three free clinics in Kanawha County during the week of April 11.

PAAC’s COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinics:

Date(s) Time Location Tuesday, April 12 (WEEKLY) 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wilson Student Union at West Virginia State University, Institute, WV Tuesday, April 12 to Thursday, April 14 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Old Save A Lot parking lot at 748 Virginia St. W., Charleston, WV Thursday, April 14 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Infinite Pathways Medical Assisted Treatment and Recovery Center, 210 Virginia St. W., Charleston, WV Testing locations and times for PAAC’s free COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinics during the week of April 11. Information courtesy of PAAC.

Free COVID-19 tests, vaccinations and boosters will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available for ages 5 and up. Children under 18 seeking vaccination must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

A valid photo ID must be presented. No insurance is required. Test results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours.

For more information, email PAAC’s COVID-19 Surge Testing and Vaccination Team or call (304) 610-6820. Updates can be found on the Surge Team’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.