CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) COVID-19 Surge Testing and Vaccination Team will host a free testing and vaccine clinic on Friday, March 25.

The clinic will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 432 Shrewsbury Street in Charleston.

Free COVID-19 tests, vaccinations and boosters will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available for ages 5 and up. Children under 18 seeking vaccination must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

No insurance is required. Test results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours.

For more information, email PAAC’s COVID-19 Surge Testing and Vaccination Team or call (304) 610-6820.