Poison safety tips for the summer

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s summertime and more people are out enjoying the heat and outdoors.

That also means more people are using sunscreens and insect repellants to stay safe; but West Virginia Poison Control says it’s not uncommon that they receive calls due to incorrect use of these products.

“Each year we get between 16,000 and 20,000 calls for poison exposures. So that’s not questions, but actual exposures. During the summer months, we definitely see an increase of those summer poisoning. So pool chemicals, insect repellants, sunscreens, things that you only see in the summer,” says Carissa McBurney, the Community Outreach Coordinator for WV Poison Control Center.

They also say a few ways to ensure you’re safe when it comes to those products is to keep them stored in their original container and to use them only when needed.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department who says there is a proper way to apply things like insect repellant

“Avoid spraying it on bare skin and if you do spray it on bare skin don’t cover it with clothing because that increases the amount of the material that gets absorbed in your system,” says Dr. Michael Kilkenny, the CEO and Health Officer for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

Kilkenny says some of the symptoms someone who’s been poisoned may experience are nausea, vomiting, or drowsiness.

The Health Department also advises you spray the products on your hands first and then apply it.

