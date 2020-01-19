Popcorn’s healthiness stretches gamut

SOUTH BEND, IN (CNN) – Popcorn can be a healthy snack, depending on how you eat it.

In it’s purest form, plain air-popped kernels, it’s a low calorie, low fat snack.

But when you throw in the movie theater goodness, popped in coconut oil with salt and a “buttery topping,” that healthy snack goes out the window.

According to the Center for Science in the public interest, a medium bucket of popcorn holds 20 cups and contains 1,200 calories.

It also has three days worth of saturated fat. Even if you ate only three cups, which is probably unlikely, you would still consume about half a day’s worth of saturated fat.

Health experts say it’s better to limit salt and butter on popcorn and consider adding herbs like basil, oregano, or red pepper flakes.