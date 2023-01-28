PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia University (WVU) Medicine recently rebranded one Princeton area hospital.

Princeton Community Hospital (PCH) is now WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital.

A ribbon-cutting and flag-raising ceremony took place Friday on the PCH main campus.

CEO of PCH Karen Bowling said this partnership brings world-class medicine to Mercer County.

“We’ve been able to build our two state-of-the-art Cath Labs, we have our telemedicine service and we’ve also added some other specialty services,” Bowling said.

Bowling added that on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, the hospital will transition to having an electronic medical system connected to WVU Medicine.