Should you get the flu vaccine this fall?

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Flu season is almost here, and in order to be prepared, health officials say the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t the only one you should consider.

“It’s especially important now because flu is another respiratory illness,” said Cabell-Huntington Health Department, CEO and Health Officer, Dr. Michael Kilkenny. “We’ve got COVID and we’ve got RSV circulating right now.”

Tuesday kicked off the first of many flu vaccine clinics that the Cabell-Huntington Health Department will offer.

“The more flu vaccine we give, the less flu there will be in the community,” said Dr. Kilkenny. “The less flu in the community, the less risk for people at highest risk.”

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over the age of 6 months and the shot is free for all residents.

The health department’s goal is to provide both the flu and COVID vaccine to as many people as possible. They said it’s more important now than ever to get vaccinated, not only to protect yourself and others but to help lessen the strain on hospitals.

“We’re going to have the flu, COVID, RSV all together, and it’s not going to be good for you to get any of those,” said Dr. Kilkenny. “It’s also going to be stressful in the healthcare setting.”

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department will continue to hold multiple vaccination clinics around Cabell County through the end of October.

