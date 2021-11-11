Southern Ohio Medical Center diverting ambulances after apparent cyber attack

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—According to a release from Southern Ohio Medical Center, a third party was able to gain access to computers at the facility. This is believed to be a targeted cyber attack.

The hospital says it is working with federal law enforcement and internet security firms to investigate the breach.

In a statement, SOMC said, “Patient care and safety remain our top priority as we work to resolve this situation as quickly as possible.”

The hospital says this incident will not impact inpatient care, but ambulances are being diverted to other hospitals.