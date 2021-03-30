Study: This eating habit could lead to early death by 50%

HOUSTON (CW39) Ordering pizza three times a week perhaps isn’t the healthiest lifestyle choice. A new study may just prove it!
A new study according to Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found that eating out or ordering too much delivery might actually be KILLING you.
We’ve known for a long time that restaurant food is full of salt and butter, and high in calories. That’s why we love it! But researchers drilled down by tracking 35,000 people who eat a LOT of restaurant food.
Everyone in the study said they ate at least two meals a day from restaurants. So almost ALL of their meals.
They also found that people who do it that much have a 49 PERCENT higher risk of premature death. They were also 65% more likely to die of cancer.
They didn’t say what they think a “safe” amount of restaurant food is when it comes to your diet. But for most Americans, the answer is . . . try to eat less of it. Or look for restaurants with healthier options.
