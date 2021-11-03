Tastykake cupcakes recalled across several states

Health

by: Megan Talley,

Posted: / Updated:

(FDA)

(WHTM) — The FDA announced that Flowers Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling Tastykake multi-pack cupcakes that may contain tiny fragments of metal mesh wire. The recall was announced Sunday after the vendor was notified of the possible contamination.

Products being recalled were sold to consumers in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.

The FDA says no incidents have occurred, but consumers should not consume the cupcakes just to be safe.

Here’s a list of the recalled products:

List of recalled products from U.S. Food and Drug Administration

All affected products should be discarded or returned to point of purchase for a refund.

For more information, visit the FDA website.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS