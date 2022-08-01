FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Multiple tetanus vaccine clinics are being set up for the week of Aug. 1 at schools in Floyd County after flooding devastated regions of Kentucky.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, these are the days and times vaccines will be available.

Tuesday, Aug. 2 & Wednesday, Aug. 3

9 a.m. to Noon – Duff-Allen Central Elementary School

12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Floyd Central High School

Thursday, Aug. 4

9 a.m. to Noon – Duff-Allen Central Elementary School

1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Floyd Central High School

Friday, Aug. 5

9 a.m. to Noon – Prestonsburg High School

According to the CDC, tetanus, or “lockjaw”, is an infection caused by bacteria that causes, “painful muscle contractions.”

They say tetanus gets into the body through broken skin.

The time frame between exposure to illness is between three and 21 days, according to the CDC.