BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– When was the last time you were screened for colon cancer?

If you were born in the 90s, there is twice the risk of colon cancer and four times the risk of developing rectal cancer than those born in 1950.

Officials at the Princeton Community Hospital Bluefield Campus gave out nearly 100 at-home colon cancer screening kits. It’s simple, take the test at home and send back samples to PCH.

Karen Bowling, CEO of PCH said it’s one of the most important screening someone should receive.

“It is the third leading cause of death in men and women in the united states and when you combine both of those deaths it actually becomes the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the united states. So if you think about cancer and the amount of cancer we have in our country, you can see why screening is the key to success,” said Bowling.

Bowling said if you don’t know whether or not to get tested, contact your primary care physician.