‘There is help out there’: June is PTSD Awareness Month

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — June is PTSD awareness month and PTSD or Post-traumatic Stress Disorder – is a mental health problem that affects almost 8 million adults across the US every year.

“This is nothing to be ashamed of, there is help out there” Dr. David Clayman, Clinical & Forensic Psychologist.

A local psychologists says it’s more prevalent than you think.

“PTSD is the target behavior for military or first responders, for cops for anyone that’s in a stressful position teachers. I mean everybody can have these kinds of things so it’s critical that people understand it’s a real-life thing,” says Dr. David Clayman, the Clinical & Forensic Psychologist for Clayman and Associates.

Clayman says in his time he’s seen departments become more responsible for their workers and call in for psychological help.

Still, a local organization here in West Virginia says almost 95% of the patients they see experience PTSD symptoms.

“Symptoms would be the traumatic event that it started from, then you would get some negative moods or emotions related to that. So it would be like certain events or associations related to triggers,” says a Prestera Nurse Practitioner, Nina Kandyba.

Those triggers could include loud noises like fireworks, door slamming, faces, or something the person gets familiar with during the initial event.

A recent study for the Veterans Administration finds women – at a rate of 10% – are 2.5 times more likely to have PTSD than men.

The study also explains a few ways to reduce the risk of PTSD after a traumatic event is to get support from family and friends.

And Dr. Clayman says to remember – it’s treatable as long as you just need to ask for help.

