Thomas Memorial Hospital celebrates 75th anniversary this December

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—This month, Thomas Memorial Hospital celebrates its 75th anniversary. The hospital opened on December 9, 1946, and it was named after South Charleston resident and West Virginia’s first Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, Marine Corps Sergeant Herbert J. Thomas, Jr.

“Caring for our community today… and tomorrow has become our slogan for the last couple of years,” says President and CEO Dan Lauffer. “Now that we are celebrating our 75th anniversary, I cannot think of a better sentiment. The dedication of our employees, physicians, and volunteers is our hospital’s true heart and spirit; without them, we would not be celebrating this month.”

When the hospital opened, it had just 35 beds. Today, Thomas Health is a 383-bed health system and West Virginia’s 17th largest employer.