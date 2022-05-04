SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Thomas Health announced in a release on Monday that Thomas Memorial Hospital will install a new laboratory system they say will streamline their testing and results process.

“The laboratory upgrade is just one of many improvements we have planned for Thomas Health over the

next couple of years,” says Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matthew Upton. “The new system combines platforms

and tests, which ultimately requires fewer samples to be drawn from patients. In addition, it also reduces

the average time from sample receipt in the lab to the release of results.”

“My team and I are very excited about the new laboratory system; they have all worked extremely hard in

getting the system together in such a short amount of time,” says Tony Aluise, Director of Laboratory

Services. “It allows us to standardize and automate the process, which increases the accuracy of results, and

our techs can spend more time on required manual processes. It’s great for patients and clinical staff alike;

Thomas Health can better address special patient groups like oncology, geriatrics, and pediatrics with the

new system.”