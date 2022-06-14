HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Humans aren’t the only ones feeling the heat, dogs and cats are feeling it too.

Experts say that they need the same care and precaution we give to ourselves in the heat.

Director of the Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter Courtney Proctor-Cross gave tips on how to keep your pet safe in the heat.

They say pet owners should try to walk their furry friends earlier or later in the day when the sun isn’t as harsh.

You should try to avoid pavement and park paths when walking your pets because it can burn their paws.

Proctor-Cross says to never leave your dog in a car without air conditioning because, without it, it could be deadly.

The Humane Society of America recommends watching for signs of heat stroke like heavy panting, glazed eyes, and lack of coordination.

The welfare group also says that it’s important to cool your pet from the inside out by always providing water, whether a pet is inside or out, a soaked mat, or even making up a batch of DIY “pupcicles.”

Proctor-Cross also says to change out water that has been in direct sunlight, as it can get up to 90-plus degrees.