Valentines’ Day gift: Protecting loved one’s hearts with CPR training

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Valentines Day is tomorrow, which for most is a time to show love to the ones around us. So, one 11-year-old boy in Charleston is showing his love for others in a heart-throbbing way.

People who know Jahari Barron say he wears his heart on his sleeve.

“His spirit was a little bit different. I saw this as a young kid, and then ultimately when his father passed, it seems like his mission has grown even stronger,” said Jahari’s mother, LaKeisha Barron-Brown.

December 31, 2018 is a day Jahari will never forget.

“One day I woke up to screaming, my grandmother was crying and told me my father was gone and I didn’t understand,” said Jahari Barron, the founder of Hearts United Inc.

Jahari’s father passed away from congestive heart failure, which he had been battling for ten years.

“I actually had no idea about heart disease. I had no idea my dad had it. I had no idea what it was or what about it,” said Jahari.

So, at nine years old he founded the Hearts United Incorporated in honor of his father to help educate people about heart disease and how they could possibly save a life.

Through CPR classes and heart walks Jahari has made it his mission to get everyone educated this Heart Month on such an important issue.

“It’s important to know because it can happen to you, it can happen to someone you know,”

So this Valentines’ Day Jahari says you should give your loved ones the gift of knowing their heart is being protected by learning how to perform CPR.

“You are learning how to save their life,” said Jahari.