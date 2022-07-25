CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With power outages being more frequent due to severe Summer storms, the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says they are answering an “alarming number” of carbon monoxide (CO) alarm calls.

They say in a Facebook post that previously, many of these alarms are from gasoline-powered portable generators that are too close to a resident’s house.

Recently, they say the CO levels for all of these calls have had CO levels anywhere from elevated to dangerous.

The firefighters say all recent calls have been about propane or natural gas-powered whole home standby generators.

They say if you use a generator, make sure you have properly installed and working CO alarms on every level of your residence.

You also want to make sure your whole home generator is properly installed per the manufacturer’s instructions. This includes making sure the exhaust side of the generator is facing away from your residence.

They say that CO can enter through crawlspace vents, eves, attic vents and more.

According to the CDC, around 430 people in the U.S. die from accidental CO poisoning every year. Around 50,000 people visit the emergency room every year due to accidental CO poisoning.

The CDC’s tips on how to prevent CO poisoning include not using an oven or gas range to heat a home, leaving a motor running in a garage or similarly enclosed space, running anything with a gasoline-powered engine less than 20 feet from an open window and don’t use a grill or camping stove indoors.

If CO poisoning is suspected, they say to contact your local health care professional.