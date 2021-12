FILE – In this Jan. 31, 2020 file photo a woman holds a Puff Bar flavored disposable vape device in New York. U.S. health officials are cracking down on the brand of fruity disposable e-cigarettes that is popular with teenagers, saying the company never had permission to launch in the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration sent a letter Monday, July 20 telling the maker of Puff Bar e-cigarettes to remove its products from the market, including flavors like Mango, Pink Lemonade and Strawberry. (AP Photo/Marshall Ritzel, File)

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Wayne County schools are using new technology to crack down on what the superintendent tells us is a “significant problem”: vaping.

Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander told 13 News that vape-detection devices will be installed at Wayne County high schools through a grant from Prestera Center.