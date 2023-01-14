HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington Mall in West Virginia hosted its first annual Family Health and Wellness Fair Saturday in collaboration with HD Media.

The event included free educational resources, exercise demonstrations, and health screenings for people in the community.

There was a table for people to get their flu and COVID-19 shots, the Barboursville Fire Department gave people tips on car seat safety, and there was a station for kids to practice giving checkups.

Organizers say they hope this event brings attention to the health resources that are available to people.

“It’s a really hard time for people to find free resources for health and wellness. We wanted to provide a safe space for people to ask questions. It’s hard for people to go into doctor’s offices and get that one-on-one care – especially when they don’t know where to go. So providing that information here in a local area, they can get that information all in one place,” said Hilary Gunter, Neidra Suttle, and Kelsey Wood, members of the HD Media team.

The HD Media team says they look forward to hosting this event again next year and annually for years to come.