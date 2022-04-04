CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Another major opioid lawsuit involving West Virginia is underway Monday in Charleston. The state is suing three big drug manufacturers.

The first big case involved Huntington and Cabell county in federal court, and we still await that verdict.

This case is different.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and members of his legal team headed to Kanawha County Circuit Court to do battle with three major drug companies. Those companies are Janssen Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan.

The Attorney General says those companies flooded the Mountain State with millions of opioid pills causing an epidemic.

He says more than 10,000 people died over a 20 year period. 34,000 children had at least one parent incarcerated on drug charges. And 40% of foster care cases were the result of drugs.

“Proving the allegations that we’ve made. These are cases that we have been working on for years. You know we’re feeling very good. We’ve worked very hard. I think the evidence will show what these defendants did to the State of West Virginia and her citizens,” said Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, (R) West Virginia.

But an attorney for Teva Pharmaceutical says all it did was make the drugs, and if there was abuse, it is not to blame. “Those medicines sat on the shelves of those pharmacies and hospitals until a prescriber wrote a prescription and the pharmacy dispensed the medicine to a patient,” said the Teva attorney.

Attorney General Morrisey says this case could last for two months.