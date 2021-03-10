WV Poison Center issues danger warning about Delta-8-THC

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As Delta-8-THC is now being sold in West Virginia, officials with the West Virginia Poison Center want to warn citizens about the dangers of the drug.

Officials say the drug is being sold as fruit-flavored gummies and vaping solutions in shops selling CBD and vaping supplies and at gas stations and convenience stores. They say it should not be confused with CBD gummies or other hemp-containing products.

While the product is legal, health officials say it can have harmful reactions if more than one dose is taken.

According to the West Virginia Poison Center, reports of adverse reactions in adults are already being reported after ingesting what they thought they believed was a product similar to CBD gummies.

“Delta-8-THC is not the same thing as CBD. Taking more than one dose may cause harm. Even one dose may cause harm if the product does not actually contain the labeled ingredients,” said Dr. Scharman, the Director of the West Virginia Poison Center and Professor of Clinical Pharmacy at West Virginia University in Charleston. “These products are not regulated so there is no assurance that the label is correct. Fruit flavored gummies containing drugs can easily be mistaken for candy by young children.”

In other states, children have required admission to an intensive care unit after eating Delta-8-THC products.