CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) will host a community open house to address potential elevated cancer risks from Ethylene Oxide (EtO) emissions in western Kanawha County.

The open house will be Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dunbar Recreation Center, located at 2601 Fairlawn Ave. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the South Charleston and Institute areas include census tracks with a potentially elevated lifetime cancer risk primarily caused by EtO.

The EPA found the elevated risk was not due to new or increased emissions, but rather because long-term exposure to EtO may be more harmful than previously thought.

According to the WVDEP, EtO is a colorless, odorless gas used in production of everyday products. It is also used to sterilize medical and surgical equipment and personal protective gear.

Staff from the WVDEP’s Division of Air Quality will be at the open house. EPA staff will also be there, along with employees of the State Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Public Health.

The open house will start with a brief introduction and overview followed by a forum. Attendees will be able to ask WVDEP staff questions. A second introduction and overview will be around 12:30 p.m.

“We want to provide the opportunity for folks to meet with our staff one-on-one so that we can help address any concerns they might have,” WVDEP Cabinet Secretary Harold Ward said. “This will also allow for instant feedback so that we can make sure those who may not be familiar with this issue understand the information.”

More information about EtO and how the WVDEP is addressing risks can be found on their website.

To receive EtO updates from the WVDEP, sign up for their mailing list.