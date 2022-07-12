MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) — Two public colleges in the Mountain State will receive federal money to research medical treatments for illnesses like cancer and addiction.

West Virginia University (WVU) is getting $177,650 for cancer treatment research, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced Tuesday.

The money is coming from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The senators say funds will go toward supporting investigating the mechanisms of anti-tumor activity of group A Streptococcus in pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

Marshall University in Huntington is also getting HHS funds totaling $222,000 to support the discovery of genetic and genomic mechanisms driving the relationship between social reward and cocaine addiction.