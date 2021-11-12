WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center receives national recognition

MARTINSBURG, WV (WDVM) — WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center is receiving national recognition for its hyperbaric medicine program.

The Undersea & Hyperbaric Medical Society (UHMS) is awarding The Center for Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine at WVU Medicine.

Courtesy: WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center.

Only 200 hyperbaric centers across the nation have achieved UHMS accreditation.

Director of the Center for Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine, Kellyn Jackson, R.N., B.S.N., discusses what went into achieving this recognition.

“Achieving UHMS reaccreditation means that we have met the most rigorous industry safety standards, practice evidence-based medicine, and have high ratings in patient outcomes and satisfaction,” Jackson said.

She also discusses what sort of treatments the department provides at WVU Medicine.

“We offer treatment locally for patients with chronic wounds, which are wounds that do not heal,” Jackson said. “For most of us, a minor cut or scratch poses little problem. However, there are many people who do not have the ability to heal properly due to poor blood circulation, diabetes, or other chronic problems.”