Healthy Hoops raises asthma awareness in the Kanawha Valley

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A new program called “Healthy Hoops” has arrived in the Kanawha Valley to help children with asthma overcome health challenges and live an active lifestyle.

The program is brought on by AmeriHealth Caritas Partnership which is newly established in West Virginia and the 11th state to its roster.

AmeriHealth Caritas Partnership Chair, Christopher Drumm said, “asthma affects one out of every 10 children, seven million nationally and West Virginia is no exception. Tens of thousands of children in the Charleston area are confronted with asthma.”

Kids and parents are welcome to attend the event at the downtown Charleston YMCA to participate in basketball, health workshops, and receive free sports physicals, health screenings, and back-to-school haircuts. Bags of fresh produce will also be handed out.

A barbeque will also take place with blowup bounce houses.

Healthy Hoops is open and the downtown Charleston YMCA noon – 4 pm today, August 9th, 2019 for YMCA campers, then the event opens to the public from 4 – 6 pm.

A medical professional will also be on-site to answer clinical questions.