‘Healthy U’: Nutrition and Weight Gain

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – During the long winter months and with people quarantining for COVID-19, many will find themselves struggling with weight gain and eating healthy.

82-year-old Dr. Jeffry Life is the picture of health, but he didn’t always look like this. He says, “I was a near type 2 diabetic, they were considering starting me on diabetes medicine. I also found out that I had heart disease.”

Even as a practicing Health and Wellness Doctor, Dr. Life found himself becoming part of a major statistic in the Mountain State.

According to the CDC, more than 35 percent of West Virginia adults are considered obese; that’s why Dr. Life decided to make a change. He says, “Cardio is absolutely crucial for maintaining youthfulness, and a zest for life.”

He attributes his physique to his change in diet and exercise.

“What you put in your mouth. Can either heal you.. Or kill you. And it’s really that simple.” Dr. Jeffry Life, MD, PhD

Dr. Life isn’t the only health professional who goes by this philosophy.

Registered Dietitian, Jessica Walden with Marshall University’s Nutrition Education Program, says that food and soft drinks play a big role when it comes to weight gain.

If I have too many helpings, then I’m –helping- my body with too much energy than it’s going to use for the day and that adds up to pounds being added.” Jessica Walden, Registered Dietitian

She recommends following the USDA’s most up-to-date pattern, called ‘my plate,’ which evolved from the food pyramid of food groups. “Whether you’re making your ‘my plate’ at home or your making your plate eating out, if you understand these basic food groups, then you can understand what food to put on your plate and when to put it in your body.”

Walden says one way to help with your nutrition choices is to be cautious of the foods you are buying when going to the grocery store. She adds, “Think about these different food groups before you go to the grocery store. That you’re thinking, “what fruits do I want. What vegetables, what proteins, what grains, and what dairy foods.. So when you go to the grocery store, then you can check off your list”

What both say is that it really can be as simple as proper diet, and exercise to build the proper foundation for a healthy lifestyle.

“Make healthy eating choices to make a healthy strong body. These same concepts apply throughout your entire life.” Jessica Walden, Registered Dietitian

And Dr. Life left some words of wisdom. “We’re all gonna age but we don’t have to get old.”

You can learn more about Dr. Life’s Journey by visiting his website, drlife.com.

