Hearing in Governor Justice’s residency case could lead to the State Supreme Court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- On Wednesday another hearing was held in Governor Jim Justice’s residency case. Ultimately, Judge Charlie King will need to decide if the State Supreme Court can weigh in on the case.

“This is a total waste of time and everything. This is a political stunt by Sponaugle who has done nothing for his area,” said Governor Jim Justice, R-West Virginia.

Isaac Sponaugle, a state delegate is acting as a private citizen as the plaintiff in the case. Sponaugle claims the Governor is violating the state constitution by not residing in the seat of the government.

“Put a little hard hat on and overalls, go out there fishing, hold a fishing pole upside down, act like he’s doing great things. Those are political stunts. All I’ve asked the man to do is follow the constitution,” said Sponaugle.

The Defense’s motion included questions about if the Governor could be compelled to reside somewhere and questioned if the term “reside” is clear. Sponaugle is against sending the questions to the State Supreme Court.

No decisions were made on Wednesday.