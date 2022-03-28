CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The top high school girls basketball players in the tri-state took the court Sunday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Hundreds of basketball players from the area had their chance to impress college coaches. The showcase, presented by Heat Check Hoops, brought in local colleges like West Virginia State and Marietta College.

Elias Beacom, owner of Heat Check Hoops said the showcase is a great way for young basketball players to get their names out there.

“There’s just so many girls, if you sit around and watch, there’s so many girls that can play around this state,” Beacom said. “I’ve probably talked to five coaches today that’ve said there’s so many gemstones around here and we haven’t really found them because we haven’t really gotten into that recruiting trail yet so this is an opportunity for these girls to play at the next level.”