(WOWK) — The hot conditions will continue until the weekend and as of Tuesday, it looks like things will cool down without much in the way of rainfall.

The heat index will likely be in the triple digits again on Tuesday afternoon and evening, topping out around 105.

Predictor future heat index model output for Wednesday

Once again this has prompted excessive heat warnings and heat advisories.

Warnings and Advisories for Wednesday for heat

A few scattered storms can be seen very late on Wednesday, overnight into Thursday then again very late Thursday into Friday before cooler air comes in on a northerly breeze. The weekend temperatures look extremely comfortable with highs near 80 and low humidity.

