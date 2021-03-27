Heavy rain, some storms expected Sunday morning

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With a strong cold front pushing through the Tri-State late Sunday morning, expect rain and a few storms during the morning hours.

Although our severe weather risk is pretty low, one or two storms could still yet become strong as a result of an impressive wedge of warm and moist air that will be in the area.

The main threat will be a brief damaging wind gust or two – most of us will not see severe weather.

Heavy rainfall will be the primary threat tomorrow morning, with some areas south of I-64 seeing as much as a couple of inches of new rainfall. This could cause some low-lying high water issues.

The good news is that we clear out by Sunday afternoon and we are dry once again until Wednesday morning.

