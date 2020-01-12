Heavy winds knockdown Southeast Ohio church’s steeple

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WOWK) – Saturday evening’s storms left a mark on the city of Portsmouth, Ohio.

The steeple from the Evangelical United Church of Christ on Washington Street collapsed due to high winds.

The city has closed a portion of Washington Street because the damaged building has been declared unsafe. The street will remain closed until emergency crews clean up the area.

