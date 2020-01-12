Heavy winds knockdown Southeast Ohio church’s steeple

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WOWK) – Saturday evening’s storms left a mark on the city of Portsmouth, Ohio.

The steeple from the Evangelical United Church of Christ on Washington Street collapsed due to high winds.

The city has closed a portion of Washington Street because the damaged building has been declared unsafe. The street will remain closed until emergency crews clean up the area.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events