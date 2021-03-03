Help raise funds for the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) — For many years, WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital was simply the sixth floor of Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. But as the patient load and health care needs grew, more space was needed. The answer – building a separate, stand-alone children’s hospital right next store to Ruby Memorial. Ground was broken in November 2017.

“We want to offer care so it makes it so families don’t have to travel. Because when loved ones are sick, they need support around them and they need to be in as much of a home-like environment as possible. And so this new hospital will afford us that ability,” said Amy Bush, Chief Operating Officer, WVU Medicine Children’s.

One of the highlights will be a state-of-the-art birthing center, where women can actually stay with their partners and other family members. Medical studies indicate this type of support environment produces better labor in women, and fewer medical complications and a reduced chance of Cesarean deliveries.

“And probably most importantly, it creates a bonding situation where, not only the patient, the mom can bond with her newborn child, so can the family,” said Dr. Leo Brancazio, WVU Department of OBGYN.

Of course, all of this costs money, and fundraising was key. In November of 2019, WVU Medicine Children’s partnered with the Nexstar Media Group’s 5 TV stations serving the Mountain State, including the one you’re watching. During an all-day mediathon, on-air and online, generous West Virginians and companies donated nearly 1-point-4 million dollars.

“We want every child in West Virginia to have the very best health care. We are providing it, and now we’re going to have a children’s hospital worthy of the children of this state,” said Dr. Gordon Gee, WVU President.

“The big question everyone keeps asking is when will the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital be done? Right now the best estimate is sometime within the next year,” said Mark Curtis, West Virginia Tonight anchor.

Construction continues at a steady pace, and the final steel beam topping-out ceremony took place in June 2020.

If you wish to donate:

CALL: 833-279-8505.

TEXT W-V-U KIDS TO 51555.

OR GO ONLINE TO, www.onedayforkids.com