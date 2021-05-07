Help to get federal funds for past due rent, utilities available at Cabell County library

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Public Library’s Information and Referral has been chosen to help facilitate assistance provided by grant money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. They will begin providing assistance May 10.

Library officials say the funds were assigned to the City of Huntington from the Department of Housing and Urban Development through Community Development Block Grants. These funds are to be used to help with the past due rental and utility payments for members of the community who could not pay those bills due to pandemic-related hardships, according to officials.

“This expansion of tenant assistance will really be a welcome relief for a lot of our clients,” said Miranda West, Office Manager at Information and Referral. “We really look forward to being able to assist our community directly with this program starting May 10.”

The city’s Huntington Coronavirus Rental Assistance Program is designated for tenants who live within Huntington city limits, and the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program is available online through the state web portal.

According to the library, Information and Referral on the third floor of the Cabell County Public Library is open 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and residents can also call 304-528-5660 to schedule an appointment.