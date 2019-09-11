Herbert Hoover High School rebuilding after flood

ELKVIEW, W.Va. – It’s been 3 years since the 2016 flood devastated the Elkview community, and people are still wondering when ground will break for a new high school.

Students and faculty have made many sacrifices following the flood, including going to school for half a day and functioning out of mobile classrooms. However, those classrooms are coming up on their 4 year life span.

“There have been some inconveniences and some adjustments but we’ve continued to do well. The kids are performing well academically, they’re performing well athletically, and it’s still our school. It’s still Herbert Hoover because the kids are here”, says Principal Mike Kelly.

Throughout their struggles, the school has continued to receive some of the best test scores in the state. But ultimately, Herbert Hoover High School is looking forward to having a permanent home.

“Hopefully we’ll see people come to this area, move to this area, and we’ll return better than we were before the flood”, says Elkview Delegate Dean Jeffries.

FEMA will be holding a public meeting for the proposed reconstruction of the new high school September 18th at Elkview Middle school from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M.