Herd WBB shuts out Florida Atlantic in overtime, sweeps homestand

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Shooting just 30 percent from the floor and making just four baskets in the first half isn’t a usual recipe for success.

Marshall women’s basketball fought through a gritty, sluggish defensive battle, defeating Florida Atlantic 57-44 in overtime.

The Herd held the Owls to zero points in the extra period. Marshall has now won eight of their last nine games, including two home contests this week.

“The energy the last couple of weeks the way we’ve been playing has just been unreal for us and you know we’ve just got to keep pushing,” guard Savannah Wheeler said. “We just got to keep building everyday and you know if we continue doing that then I like how we’re going to be.”

Wheeler paced all shooters with 18 points. The Herd (11-5, 6-1 C-USA) will next take on Middle Tennessee State in Murfreesboro Thursday.